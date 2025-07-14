Blazers Rookie Wants Picture, Autograph With Nikola Jokic
A Portland Trail Blazers rookie is intent on getting an autograph from Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, whom he idolizes.
Yang Hansen was drafted in the middle of the first round by the Blazers despite NBA Draft experts project the Chinese center as a second-round player.
The draft pick came under immediate fire from people in NBA circles, but Hansen is growing on fans and analyst alike with his impressive performances at the NBA Summer League.
During an interview with reporters in Las Vegas, Hansen was asked what he would ask Jokic when the two play against each other during the season. The big man responded, "Picture? Signature, please?" translated to English.
Jokic is currently one of the best players on Earth, able to playmake, score, and rebound at a high level. He is the fulcrum for the Nuggets' offense.
His numbers are historic for a big man, and he is revolutionizing what a center can do. Hansen, while not near Jokic's level, shows glimpses of a similar play style.
He dishes out several impressive passes and sees the court well. Hansen isn't afraid of handling the ball and working out of the post.
Hansen scored ten points, five assists, four rebounds, three blocks, and one steal during his Summer League debut.
In his second game, he racked up ten points, five rebounds, three assists, and one block while shooting 4-of-8.
He has shown all of the qualities that make him such an unconventional center. In the modern NBA, big men can either shoot from 3-point range or are rim-runners who roll to the basket well.
While Hansen shows some of these traits, he plays more as a focal point who makes reads on offense and takes what the defense gives him.
He may or may not become the "Chinese Jokic" that fans nicknamed him, but he does provide an intriguing prospect for Portland.
