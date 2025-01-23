Deandre Ayton Injury Status For Blazers vs Magic
Portland Trail Blazers starting center Deandre Ayton, considered a key trade chip for Portland this season (or, at least, hoped to be one by Trail Blazers brass), is merely questionable to suit up after suffering a sore left knee against the Miami Heat on Tuesday, per the NBA's latest injury report.
This is unfortunate news, as Ayton had no doubt been hoping for an encore performance following his 22-point, 15-rebound double-double against Miami.
More Trail Blazers: Trail Blazers' Current Season Trajectory Sets Them Up for Massive Failure Down the Line
Ayton is just one of four questionable rotation players — including three starters — heading into Thursday's tilt against the Orlando Magic, slated for 4 p.m. PT.
Starting forward Toumani Camara has been upgraded to questionable after missing the Heat game with an illness. Forward Kris Murray is dealing with a chest contusion, while starting point guard Anfernee Simons has a sore lower back.
More Trail Blazers: Donovan Clingan Injury Status for Blazers vs Heat
Meanwhile, rookie Ayton backup Donovan Clingan (left ankle sprain) is out. Two-way player Taze Moore is on assignment to Portland's G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix.
Two-time All-Defensive Trail Blazers wing Matisse Thybulle will have to wait at least another game to make his season debut, as he battles his way back from a right ankle sprain.
Luckily for the Trail Blazers, the Magic are just as banged-up as Portland.
Orlando is without starting All-Defensive point guard Jalen Suggs, who's on the shelf with a low back strain, and backup center Moritz Wagner, who's done for the year with a torn ACL in his left knee. Wagner's little brother Franz, the Magic's starting small forward and second-best player, is questionable to make his return following a two-month oblique injury absence.
Suggs' normal backup, Cole Anthony, is questionable with an illness, while Moritz Wagner's replacement at center, Goga Bitadze, is doubtful as he grapples with a concussion. Shooting guard Gary Harris (left hamstring strain), wing Jett Howard (left ankle sprain) and backup big man Jonathan Isaac (illness) are all questionable for the Magic, too.
Two-way guard Mac McClung, a former Slam Dunk Contest champion, is on assignment with the Magic's G League affiliate, the Osceola Magic.
More Trail Blazers:
Blazers Head Coach Chauncey Billups Calls Out Mavericks for 'Cheap Shot' in Late-Game Defeat
Blazers Predicted to Land $51 Million Wing in Swap for Jerami Grant
For the latest Portland Trail Blazers news and notes, stay glued toTrail Blazers On SI.