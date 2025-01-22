Blazers Predicted to Land $51M Wing in Swap For Jerami Grant
The Portland Trail Blazers are rebuilding. They are the exact kind of team that contenders are going to want to dial up as the trade deadline approaches.
Sitting at 14-29, they are the No. 13 team in the Western Conference. At this point in the season, gathering assets and players to build around as they look to the future is just about all they can do.
A team that always seems to be a threat down to the trade deadline wire is the Los Angeles Lakers. In this trade proposal from Fadeaway World, the Lakers may find their missing piece, while Portland gets a healthy haul for the future
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Jerami Grant
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2029 first-round pick
Portland is getting a 12.3 points per game scorer in 26-year-old wing Rui Hachimura, who will prove to be a perfect complement to Anfernee Simons as they continue to grow around them. Hachimura has size but can also space the floor like no other.
Gabe Vincent has had a less than ideal stretch as a Laker, there is no denying that. When healthy, like he showed in the Miami Heat championship run in 2023 he can be a 12.7 points per game scorer.
The 28-year-old can be a great veteran leader on such a young roster, plus keep the team on track if/when the Trail Blazers make a future playoff run.
Jalen Hood-Schifino is another Laker who didn't quite pan out in L.A., but at 21-years-old, he can have a new beginning in Portland and be a part of the rebuild moving forward.
Not to mention, a future first-rounder from Los Angeles can prove to be very valuable as 2028 will (probably) be a post-LeBron James era for L.A.
Grant is a beloved member of the Trail Blazers in the midst of his third season, but is also in the midst of a very large decline compared to last years points average. Trading away his scoring skid, plus his $160 million contract will both prove to be successful in the long run.
