DeMar DeRozan, Jerami Grant Headline Injury Report for Blazers vs Kings NBA Cup Match
Will six-time All-Star Sacramento Kings small forward DeMar DeRozan suit up for what would be his first game against the Portland Trail Blazers with his new team on Friday night?
No.
The three-time All-NBA honoree will miss another game with muscle inflammation in his lower back, reports Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee. A 6-foot-6 swingman out of USC, the 35-year-old vet joined Sacramento in a three-year, $73.9 million sign-and-trade deal that saw him depart the Chicago Bulls this summer. In his 15 healthy contests for the Kings this year, DeRozan is averaging 22.6 points on .508/.294/.820 shooting spilts, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.5 steals and 0.6 blocks a night.
Per the NBA's most recent injury report, Kings rookie combo guard Devin Carter is on the mend from a left shoulder surgery, while forward Trey Lyles is also on the shelf with a right calf strain.
Sacramento, which in addition to DeRozan is led by All-Star point guard De'Aaron Fox, All-Star center Domantas Sabonis, and perennial Sixth Man of the Year candidate Malik Monk, is hoping to rebound from a 2023-24 season that saw it finish with a 46-36 record and the West's No. 9 seed. Sacramento beat the Golden State Warriors in its first play-in tournament matchup last spring, but fell to the New Orleans Pelicans in its second game, and failed to return to the playoffs after finishing as the No. 3 seed in 2022-23.
At present in a loaded West, the Kings' 9-10 record is good for just the No. 11 seed. Sacramento is going all-in on offense this season, and has had mixed results in doing that thus far.
But they'll be playing a Portland Trail Blazers club in NBA Cup group play that is actively hoping to lose this season — and will be without several key contributors, to boot.
Starting Trail Blazers power forward Jerami Grant is considered doubtful to play through his left knee sprain. Former two-time All-Defensive Team swingman Matisse Thybulle, who has yet to make his season debut, is out another three-to-six weeks with a grade 2 right ankle sprain. Rookie reserve center Donovan Clingan will also miss the next several weeks with a new left knee sprain. Another backup big, former All-Defensive Teamer Robert Williams III, is doubtful to return from the league's concussion protocol. Bench forward Kris Murray is questionable to play through a bruised sternum.
