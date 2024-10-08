Deni Avdija 'Definitely Getting Used to' Challenge of Being on Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are entering the 2024-25 seasons with a sense of newness and fresh air. The Blazers, who aren't expected to do much this season, will play loose and free.
The Blazers enter the new season with virtually the same pieces as last year, outside of a couple of rookies and their biggest offseason acquisition, Deni Avdija.
Avdija will enter his first year in the Pacific Northwest and is expected to flourish in his new role. In a conversation with the media, Avdija said he is looking forward to the challenge he will face this season in Portland and is getting used to his new home.
"I'm definitely getting used to it," Avdija said following a training camp practice Wednesday. "I'm going to say that in the beginning, it was kind of weird, but now they've embraced me, they love me and they want me to get better. And I feel like that's what you need as a new guy joining the team. I feel like my teammates support me, coaches. I feel at home."
The 23-year-old is now with his second NBA team after spending the first four years of his career with the Washington Wizards. The Israeli native is a former No. 9 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the Wizards.
In four seasons in the nation's capital, Avdija averaged 9.8 points per game, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 0.8 steals while shooting 45.7 percent from the field and 32.7 percent from three in 287 career games.
The Blazers traded for Avdija and gave away Bub Carrington, Malcolm Brogdon, and several draft selections. The 23-year-old was once a highly touted prospect in the NBA, and now he has a chance to prove that he is just that in a new city and a new organization.
Avdija stands at 6-foot-9 and improved as a shooter last season. He is also an aggressive rebounder, can play point forward, and will bring toughness to the court.
Avdija believes he can help the team in many ways as the season approaches.
"Whatever is good for the team, whatever coach decides, I'll respect the decision," Avdija said.
"I think the coaches are aware that I'm a good playmaker‚" Avdija said. "I can get everybody going. I'm capable of playing a lot of spots on the floor, and I feel like they're gonna take advantage of it. I still don't really know the scheme, but I'm definitely gonna help this team a lot."
