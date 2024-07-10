Trail Blazers News: Deni Avdija Shocked by Trade to Portland
New Portland Trail Blazers small forward Deni Avdija was shocked to be traded to Rip City from the Washington Wizards, who drafted him with the No. 9 pick in the 2020 lottery.
According to Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report, the 6-foot-9 swingman still believes the Wizards appreciated his contributions.
“I think they really love me,” Avdija insisted of the Wizards. “I’ve done a lot for that organization. It was just not the timeline, I guess.”
Avdija is trying to look forward, not backward, and is eager to prove himself in Portland.
"They’ve welcomed me very well, so it’s a good start,” Avdija reflected.“I’m glad to be in a place where people embrace me and love me. I’m going to bring my competitiveness, and we’re going to have a lot of fun.”
In order to obtain the promising 23-year-old, the Trail Blazers traded away the expiring $22.5 million contract of veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon, the draft rights to No. 14 pick Carlton Carrington, a 2029 first rounder, a 2028 second rounder and a 2030 second rounder. It's something of a steep price to pay for Avdija, who while promising isn't exactly an All-Star just yet. But a critical element of the deal is that moving off Brogdon's contract and the No. 14 pick allows Portland to dip under the NBA's luxury tax, key to do for a team that itself finished 21-61 last season.
Last year, Avdija finished sixth in Most Improved Player voting, after averaging a career-high 14.7 points (on .506/.374/.740 shooting splits), 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 0.5 blocks, plus 0.8 steals a night across his 75 healthy contests for the 15-67 Wizards.
