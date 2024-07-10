Trail Blazers News: Deni Avdija Shocked by Trade to Portland

The new Blazers small forward reflects on being offloaded by the Wizards.

Alex Kirschenbaum

Apr 5, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (8) drives to the basket as Portland Trail Blazers forward Justin Minaya (24) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
New Portland Trail Blazers small forward Deni Avdija was shocked to be traded to Rip City from the Washington Wizards, who drafted him with the No. 9 pick in the 2020 lottery.

According to Sean Highkin of Rose Garden Report, the 6-foot-9 swingman still believes the Wizards appreciated his contributions.

“I think they really love me,” Avdija insisted of the Wizards. “I’ve done a lot for that organization. It was just not the timeline, I guess.”

Avdija is trying to look forward, not backward, and is eager to prove himself in Portland.

"They’ve welcomed me very well, so it’s a good start,” Avdija reflected.“I’m glad to be in a place where people embrace me and love me. I’m going to bring my competitiveness, and we’re going to have a lot of fun.”

In order to obtain the promising 23-year-old, the Trail Blazers traded away the expiring $22.5 million contract of veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon, the draft rights to No. 14 pick Carlton Carrington, a 2029 first rounder, a 2028 second rounder and a 2030 second rounder. It's something of a steep price to pay for Avdija, who while promising isn't exactly an All-Star just yet. But a critical element of the deal is that moving off Brogdon's contract and the No. 14 pick allows Portland to dip under the NBA's luxury tax, key to do for a team that itself finished 21-61 last season.

Last year, Avdija finished sixth in Most Improved Player voting, after averaging a career-high 14.7 points (on .506/.374/.740 shooting splits), 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 0.5 blocks, plus 0.8 steals a night across his 75 healthy contests for the 15-67 Wizards.

Published |Modified
Alex Kirschenbaum

