Moda Center Renovations Should Breathe Life Into Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers are looking towards the future as renovations for the Moda Center were approved by the Oregon Legislature earlier this week.

The news of these renovations erase any doubt from the Blazers relocating to a new city, which is a huge relief for Portland and the NBA. It is expected that the renovations will cost somewhere between $365-600 million. NBA commissioner Adam Silver visited Portland officials and spoke about the need for renovations for the Moda Center.

"I've had great conversations with the governor and the mayor, and it's been a bipartisan effort," Silver said via the Associated Press.

"I think everyone in this community recognizes that, even in addition to the Trail Blazers and the Fire -- and we can't forget about the Fire, which are about to open this season -- that these arenas are multiuse facilities, whether it's conventions or trade shows, concerts, graduations, you name it. They're part of the lifeblood of communities. So it's not just for the Trail Blazers and the Fire. You need a state-of-the-art arena here."

Blazers Enter New Era With Moda Center Renovations

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard competes in the three point contest. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This is the first major move of the Tom Dundon era for the Blazers. Jody Allen has agreed to sell the Blazers to Dundon, who also owns the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes. The league is expected to vote on the approval of the sale within the next couple of weeks.

The Moda Center, formerly known as the Rose Garden, opened in 1995, but has not undergone any major renovations since it opened over three decades ago. Silver believes these changes won't just benefit the Blazers, but the city as well.

"The Moda Center has become probably the oldest building in the league. There may be a building or two that are older but have already gone through significant renovations," Silver said via the AP.

"So you know that this work needs to be done, not just for the basketball teams in town, but for all those events, and because I know, on behalf the economy of Portland, you guys have lost out on some big events because this arena hasn't been updated in a long time. So it's just work that needs to get done. But it seems like the spirit is there."

The spirit of the city should be rejuvenated with a move like this, and the hope is that it will carry for future generations in Portland, just as the building has over the years.