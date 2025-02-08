Did Blazers Recent Success Play Into Lack of Trade Deadline Moves?
The Portland Trail Blazers were one of the few teams in the NBA not to make any moves during the trade deadline. In fact, they were one of just four teams not to make a single trade.
This was surprising because Portland was expected to be sellers at the deadline since they sit 13th in the Western Conference standings. They had a few players who were expected to be moved.
Jerami Grant was a popular player that other organizations were making calls on. The Blazers were expected to trade him since he has the most value of anyone on the Blazers.
Robert Williams was another player who teams were making calls on, but the Trail Blazers were less motivated to move him. He fits their timeline, so they were only going to move him if they were blown away with an offer.
So, why didn't the Blazers make any moves at the deadline? Is their recent string of good play the primary reason they stood pat?
Portland has won ten of their last eleven games. They have now closed the gap to that tenth spot in the Western Conference standings.
The Trail Blazers are now just two-and-a-half games out from that final play-in spot. It's clear that the Blazers believe they can make a run at that final spot and that's why they didn't make any moves.
Is it worth Portland not making any moves to improve their future to just barely make the play-in game? A lot of fans would say no, but that's what the Blazers are doing.
Portland needs to figure out what their long-term plan is. They don't seem to have any coherent plan towards becoming a contender. The Trail Blazers don't have any big stars on the roster.
Tanking for Cooper Flagg may have been the more prudent long-term play for the Blazers. It doesn't look like GM Joe Cronin is too concerned with the long-term future of this team.
It remains to be seen if the Blazers are able to keep up this good play and actually make the playoffs.
