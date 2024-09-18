Do the Blazers Have the League's Most Underrated Player Heading Into New Season?
The young Portland Trail Blazers are one of the most slept on NBA teams heading into the 2024-25 season as they do not have any expectations to make any postseason noise this year. Head coach Chauncey Billups was not offered an extension as he heads into the final season of his contract, which leaves a lot of questions surrounding the future of this team. Despite these questions surrounding the Trail Blazers' outlook, they may have one of the most underrated players in the National Basketball Association on their roster.
On Oct. 1, 2023, Robert Williams, along with Malcolm Brogdon and two future first-round draft picks, were traded to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Jrue Holiday. The former Boston Celtics center was expected to be a defensive anchor for the 2024 NBA champions. However, due to injuries, Williams was never able to find his stride with his former organization.
When healthy, the former Texas A&M Aggie was considered one the NBA's most formidable defenders in the frontcourt. During Williams' last fully healthy season in the NBA, he averaged a near double-double with 10 points and 9.6 rebounds per game. Not only was he a solid glass cleaner, Williams was second in the NBA with 2.2 blocks per contest to go along with a 73.6 field goal percentage that was also second in the NBA.
The Trail Blazers currently have a massive stable of centers that include DeAndre Ayton, and recent seventh overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, Donovan Clingan, who recently won a National Championship at the University of Connecticut. With the youth movement going on in Portland, the Blazers could look to trade Williams or Ayton before the end of the 2025 trade deadline. If the Trai Blazers are not in a position to win the season, a contender could look to acquire Ayton after he closed out the last two months of the 2023-24 NBA season averaging 25 points and 15 rebounds.
Clingan will be untouchable in his first year in Portland since the organization spent a lottery pick on him. And with Williams injury history, it may be hard to move him, too. If Williams can put together a full season, he could be a part of the Trail Blazers future going forward because of his elite defensive potential.
