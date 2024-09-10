ESPN Insider Thinks Blazers May Have Trouble Trading Away Star
The Portland Trail Blazers are gearing up for the 2024-25 season, with training camp just around the corner. However, there isn't much optimism surrounding the team's outlook.
The Blazers are projected to be among the worst teams in the league, particularly in the highly competitive Western Conference, which is stacked with great teams. As a result, even some solid teams will likely miss the playoffs, and the Blazers are expected to be among those left out, based on the talent they currently possess.
Jerami Grant remains the best player on the Blazers' roster, and several teams have expressed interest in acquiring him. However, despite this interest, he remains in Portland for now.
While Grant is a valuable asset, ESPN's Brian Windhorst recently noted on his podcast "The Hoop Collective" that another Blazers player, former No. 1 overall pick Deandre Ayton, is "untradeable" in the current market.
"I don't think Deandre Ayton's very tradable," said Windhorst.
Ayton, a likely trade target for some teams, is in an interesting position with the Blazers, who have added promising young talent like Donovan Clingan, selected seventh overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, and Robert Williams, further crowding the team's frontcourt.
Though only 26 years old, Ayton is coming off an injury-plagued season where he played in just 55 games. In his first season as a Blazer, he averaged 16.7 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.8 blocks in 32.4 minutes per game.
His career, which began with high expectations after being drafted No. 1 overall by the Phoenix Suns, has not quite reached the All-Star level many had hoped for. He has the size, versatility, and defense to be a great player, but for one reason or another, he has yet to reach those heights.
Nonetheless, Ayton's production remains solid, with career averages of 16.7 points, 10.5 rebounds, and a 59.2% shooting percentage from the field.
Despite his struggles, Ayton still holds value, but his hefty contract—set to pay him nearly $70 million over the next two seasons—could make him difficult to move. If the Blazers were to trade Ayton, it could open up playing time for Clingan, who has shown promise in his first two seasons at UConn.
As the season approaches, the Blazers have several options to consider. Whether they move one or two of their top players like Ayton or Grant remains to be seen, but it's clear the team is in the midst of a rebuild, and tough decisions lie ahead.
More Trail Blazers: Surprising Former Blazers Hall of Famer Listed As Top-Rated Player in NBA 2K25