Blazers Have Golden Opportunity vs. Jazz in Another Home Matchup

The Portland Trail Blazers are hosting the Utah Jazz at 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers Game Details

• Matchup: Utah Jazz vs. Portland Trail Blazers

• Date: Friday, March 13

• Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM PST

• Location: Moda Center | Portland, Oregon

What channel is Jazz vs. Trail Blazers on?

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers will air on the Rip City Television Network.

How to stream Jazz vs. Trail Blazers live

Fans can stream the game live on:

• NBA App

• FuboTV (free trial available)

• Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV (subscription required)

Radio and live audio

• Rip City Radio 620 Portland

• Portland Trail Blazers Radio Network

• SiriusXM NBA Radio

Jazz injury report

• C Walker Kessler (OUT - shoulder)

• PF Jaren Jackson Jr. (OUT - knee)

• C Jusuf Nurkic (OUT - nose)

• PF Lauri Markkanen (OUT - hip)

• SG John Konchar (OUT - calf)

• PG Keyonte George (OUT - hamstring)

Trail Blazers injury report

• PG Damian Lillard (OUT - Achilles)

• SG Shaedon Sharpe (OUT - calf)

Jazz vs. Trail Blazers preview

Portland Trail Blazers guard Sidy Cissoko looks to pass against Utah Jazz guard Isaiah Collier. | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Blazers are hoping to get the bad taste out of their mouth from their last loss against the Charlotte Hornets when the Utah Jazz come to the pacific northwest.

The Blazers led by as much as 19 points against the Hornets in their last matchup earlier in the week, but the Blazers could not finish the job as they fell to the visitors. It was a winnable game for the Blazers, but they fumbled in the fourth quarter, which has become a theme in recent games.

Portland will look to reverse its fortunes tonight, and it will have a good chance to do so against Utah. The Jazz are filled with injuries on the injury report, as several starters are going to be on the sidelines. The main players of note that are out are Jaren Jackson Jr., who is out for the year with a knee injury and former Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic, who is out for the season with nose surgery.

Utah will also be missing point guard Keyonte George, who is dealing with a hamstring injury, and All-Star forward Lauri Markkinen, who is out with a hip injury. With so many key players out for the Jazz, the Blazers have to take advantage and get this win while they can.