Former Blazers Coach Has Surprising Expectation for Damian Lillard's Return to Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers are thrilled to have Damian Lillard back in uniform. They signed him to a three-year deal worth $42 million after he was shockingly waived by the Bucks in early July.
Lillard won't play at all next year as he recovers from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in the playoffs against the Pacers. He is focusing all of his energy on returning in 2026-27.
Portland is fully expecting Lillard to be back as good as ever in that season, although doubts linger about whether he can. One former Portland coach has no doubts he's still going to be elite.
Former Trail Blazers coach has no concerns over Damian Lillard's recovery
One former Trail Blazers coach still has faith in Lillard to return as a great point guard next season. David Vanterpool was an assistant with the Blazers from 2012-19, and he has no concerns with Lillard. He said so while talking to B Scoop.
"The fact that he wants to be there where he wants to be and he’s in a space where he wants to be and come back from that Achilles injury that people don’t believe that he might not be able to do at that age. I don’t think that’s ever a thought for him. I know it’s not."
Vanterpool reiterated that he's not the only one who has faith in Lillard returning to form once he's healthy.
"I knew what he thought exactly when it happened and I had this conversation and I don’t expect anything less than that. So everyone’s expecting him to come back as the Damian Lillard that they always knew was him."
The Trail Blazers are expecting to be a playoff team when Damian Lillard comes back
Portland is trying to become a playoff team next season, even before Lillard comes back. When he does return to the lineup, they believe they can actually make some noise.
Next season will be critical for some young players' development. They need some guys to take leaps so that when Lillard is back out there, they have a shot to do something in the playoffs.
