Former Blazers MVP Bill Walton’s Collection to be Sold at Auction
It's hard to find a more beloved Portland Trail Blazers player than Bill Walton. Walton was an MVP for the Trail Blazers and helped them win the 1977 NBA title.
Walton was the guy who helped Portland get their only NBA championship. They have made the Finals since Walton played for them, but Walton helped them get their title.
Walton was a truly great player while he was in Portland. Unfortunately, injuries robbed him of his prime being longer.
Had he been able to stay healthy, Walton would have been one of the greatest players of all time. His ability to pass as a big man was ahead of his time.
Walton would then win another title while playing with the Boston Celtics and won a Sixth Man of the Year with them. He then transitioned into being a broadcaster.
Unfortunately, Walton passed away at the age of 71 last May. The basketball community mourned his death, as he was universally loved by everyone who knew him.
His family has decided to auction off some of his personal collection. Part of the proceeds will go to the Orthopedic Department of the University of California San Diego.
Walton had a lot of cool things that would be auctioned off. One of the items that will be sold in the auction is his 1977 NBA championship ring that he won with the Blazers.
In fact, all of the championship rings that he won will be auctioned off. His 1986 title ring that he got with the Celtics will be in the auction, as will his two college championship rings.
Pretty much all of Walton's basketball accomplishments will go in the auction. it seems that the family doesn't want to keep any of those things from his basketball career.
For Blazers fans who want to support a good cause, they could own a lot of cool stuff from Walton's career. It would be really cool to be able to have his championship ring from 1977 in your collection.
In his NBA career, Walton averaged 13.3 rebounds, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
