Blazers GM Made Right Call Demanding Toumani Camara in Damian Lillard Trade
Sometimes even NBA teams can be surprised by the overall development of a player. For the Portland Trail Blazers, this is exactly what happened to them following their massive trade of star guard Damian Lillard.
When the Trail Blazers decided to move Lillard, it was a very tough decision. Lillard had been the face of the franchise for over 10 years and he was loved in the city of Portland.
But it was time for the two sides to move on so the Trail Blazers decided to listen to his trade request. In the return package, Portland got a decent deal but one player has really helped ease the blow of the trade.
That would be forward Toumani Camara, who was seen as a throwaway player in the deal. While Camara is nowhere near the player that Lillard is, he has given Portland a nice up-and-coming two-way player.
Camara has really seen some growth this season and has helped the Trail Blazers be much more competitive. Additionally, it seems that Trail Blazers general manager Joe Cronin made the correct decision in demanding Camara be included in the trade.
Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups revealed this back in 2023 but his play this season has brought it back to life.
“Joe (Cronin) was adamant,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said in December 2023 about the Blazers general manager having Camara included.
For the year, Camara has averaged 10.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. The stats aren't eye-popping but he has impacted this team in an awesome way on both ends of the floor.
Camara is one of the better young players on this roster and his toughness has set the standard for Portland.
“I was like, damn, that kid is good, man,” Billups said. “He’s really good. Got a pretty good feel. He’s tough as heck. I didn’t really see that in the workout, which is why, I’m always like, you can’t put too much into those workouts. You’ve actually got to see a guy play.”
If Camara can continue to grow his game, Portland will have found a full gem. His effort levels on the floor are impressive and the hope is that he can continue to develop into a more well-rounded player on both ends.
More Trail Blazers news:
Blazers Given Surprising Landing Spot on NBA Franchise Valuation List
Should Portland Give Head Coach Chauncey Billups a New Contract Extension?
For the latest Portland Trail Blazers news and notes, stay glued to Portland Trail Blazers On SI.