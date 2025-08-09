Former Blazers Standout Labeled One of NBA's Most Overrated Players
Dan Favale of Bleacher Report opines that Deandre Ayton, now with the Los Angeles Lakers, numbers among the most overrated players of the past half-decade. Specifically, Favale considers the 7-footer out of Arizona to be the third-most overrated such contributor.
"Outsized expectations pre-date Deandre Ayton getting the Los Angeles Lakers exceptionalism boost," Favale notes. "There is a tendency to start off nearly every bit of analysis with some variant of 'If he can recapture the defense and motor that helped the Phoenix Suns finish two wins shy of a championship…' as if the 2021 NBA Finals wasn’t four years in the rear-view mirror."
Beyond rumored chemistry issues behind the scenes on both the Phoenix Suns and the Portland Trail Blazers, Favale believes Ayton deserves merit on this list purely from a basketball perspective.
"The defensive engagement is prone to mountainous peaks yet even starker valleys. Ditto for his presence on the glass. His teams have defended better with him on the floor exactly once since 2020-21, and they’ve fared better with him on the defensive glass just twice," Favale writes.
"Ayton’s knack for playing below the rim and away from the basket persists, too," Favale notes. "His mid-range touch is decidedly above average but not nearly enough to offset abnormally low attempts at the hoop and charity stripe. Among all bigs over the past five years, he has finished no higher than the 44th percentile of rim volume and no higher than the 32nd percentile in the rate at which he draws shooting fouls."
Favale observes that Portland's decision to buy out the rest of Ayton's $35.6 million expiring contract for the 2025-26 season rather than continue trying to trade him speaks to how much his value across the league must have depreciated. Ayton wound up signing a two-year deal with the Lakers worth far less.
This story will be updated...