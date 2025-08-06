Damian Lillard Urged to Make Major Change to Play Style to Remain Good With Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are ecstatic to have Damian Lillard back with the team after he spent the last two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, even though he won't play at all next season.
Lillard suffered a torn Achilles tendon in the first round of the playoffs against the Pacers, which will keep him out for all of next season. He won't take the court again until 2026-27.
When Lillard does come back, he might have to change his playing style because of the effects of the injury, according to a few people around the NBA.
More news: Blazers Remain in Rebuild Despite Aggressive Offseason, Says Insider
Some Eastern Conference employees think that Lillard might have to change how he plays once he gets back from the injury, according to an article from ESPN.
"The biggest thing for him will be the mental hurdle," one Eastern Conference coach told ESPN. "He's been used to doing it one way his whole career, but he may have to get over not being the primary ball handler."
An Eastern Conference coach thinks he might need to shift in a different kind of role with the Trail Blazers.
"He may need to play a role like Mike Conley," another Eastern Conference executive told ESPN. "Let someone else bring the ball up and then be a secondary creator and vet on the floor. It's a tough thing to get over mentally."
The Blazers are hoping that Lillard can come back and still play at an All-Star level, although it's pretty clear that some people in the Eastern Conference have some doubts that will happen.
More news: Blazers Rumors: NBA Insider Provides Major Update on Jerami Grant Trade
There is a chance that when Lillard comes back, Scoot Henderson or Jrue Holiday will be the primary ball-handler and the guy initiating the offense.
Lillard is still one of the best shooters in the league, and he doesn't need to have his full athleticism for that to still be at an elite level. Shooting usually ages gracefully in the league.
This past season with the Bucks, Lillard averaged 24.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game. He shot 44.8 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More news: Blazers Land 2 Key Lakers for $48 Million Big in Blockbuster Trade Idea
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.