Former Blazers Standout Shockingly Remains Free Agent, And Insider Doesn’t Know Why
A former Portland Trail Blazers standout surprisingly remains a free agent deep into the summer.
6-foot-8 reserve point guard/small forward Dalano Banton was somehow not deemed worthy of joining Portland's 2025-26 roster and released to explore free agency.
More news: Blazers' $134.4 Million All-Star Receives Unfortunate Outlook for This Season
During a recent reader mailbag last month, Sean Highkin of The Rose Garden Report revealed that he was stunned no agreement has been revealed for Banton just yet.
Highkin speculates that Banton could have a training camp agreement or an international contract lined up, if he can't just link up with a club on a standard roster spot.
"I have no idea what's going on with Dalano Banton this summer. At this point, he might either have to go overseas or go to somebody's training camp on a prove-it deal," Highkin wrote at the time.
More news: Blazers Forward Predicted to Be In Contention For Major End of Season Award
Banton, 25, fell back to earth in 2024-25 after a breakout Portland debut in 2023-24.
He was flipped from the Boston Celtics as part of a deadline trade.
In 30 contests, Banton averaged an impressive 16.7 points on .408/.311/.780 shooting splits, 4.8 boards, 3.6 dimes, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per contest.
Was Banton's Portland Success Dumb Luck? Or Just Dumb?
But he was the beneficiary of some injuries to other Trail Blazers wings, and had been playing those 30 games at the end of the season — when clubs are often resting players in anticipation of either big playoff minutes or extra lottery balls.
Portland got a better look at Banton this past season. The arrival of Deni Avdija, another jumbo-sized point forward type, necessitated Banton's lessened minutes and touches.
Across 67 contests for the 36-46 Trail Blazers (seven starts), Banton averaged 8.3 points on .391/.324/.728 shooting splits, 2.4 dimes, 2.0 rebounds, 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocks a night in 16.7 minutes per. His spotty shooting makes him an awkward fit on a roster that clearly wants to push the pace under head coach Chauncey Billups.
While the Trail Blazers are moving on, it's a bit surprising a raw-but-versatile talent at the level of Banton still is a man without a team. A club that cold use a bit more playmaking and some perimeter athleticism for a minimum, possibly non-guaranteed deal should take a flier on Banton.
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.