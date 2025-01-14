Former Blazers Star Hired by NBC for NBA Broadcast Role
Former Trail Blazers star guard and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford will use his talents in the broadcast booth.
The one-time Blazers guard has agreed to join NBC Sports as the lead game analyst when NBA coverage begins on NBC and Peacock in October 2025.
The former Blazer guard spoke on what it meant to call the game that he played for 20 seasons professionally.
“I’m thrilled to join the NBC Sports family and their new NBA package,” said Crawford. “I grew up reenacting the game highlights that I watched on the network’s classic NBA coverage, so I’m truly honored to be a part of the new broadcast team that will bring the game to a different generation of fans. NBC Sports’ productions are top-notch across the board, and I can’t wait for hoop fans to see what we have in store for the new era of basketball content.”
NBC Sports' executive producer, Sam Flood, discussed what it means to have a talent like Crawford join the team.
“Jamal’s passion, curiosity, and deep basketball insights are seamlessly translating to his role as a next-generation game analyst,” said Flood. “As one of the best sixth men in NBA history, he mastered the art of reading the flow of the gamebefore stepping on the court – a skill that will make an exciting transition to his new courtside seat. We’re thrilled to have him in the starting lineup for Team NBC.”
Crawford spent one season with the Blazers after he signed with the team in Dec. 2011.
In 60 games and six starts to win Portland, Crawford averaged 14.0 points per game, 2.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 30 percent from three in 26.9 minutes. On top of that, Crawford recorded a career-high in free throw percentage, shooting 92.7 percent from the charity stripe.
Crawford finished 11th in the Sixth Man of the Year voting that season.
After his stint with the Blazers, Crawford signed with the Los Angeles Clippers and spent five seasons there.
Although this is Crawford's big break, he is no stranger in the booth. He began his broadcasting career following hisretirement in 2022, broadcasting games for Turner Sports and NBA TV.
Crawford is currently part of MSG Network's coverage of the Knicks.
Get used to hearing more of Crawford beginning in the 2025-26 NBA season.
