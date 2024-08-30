Hall of Fame Ex-Blazer on Caitlin Clark: 'She's The Real Deal'
One of the biggest stories from the basketball world over the past few years has been the emergence of guard Caitlin Clark. She dominated while in college with the Iowa Hawkeyes and has since brought her game over to the WNBA with the Indiana Fever.
Clark has taken women's basketball by storm and helped to redefine the popularity of the game. While the game had been improving in viewership for years, Clark helped to push things over the edge.
Many have had takes on her game, with Clark receiving some unfair criticism along the way. She has taken it all in stride and has simply let her play on the court do the talking for her.
A former Portland Trail Blazers forward recently gave his thoughts on Clark. Carmelo Anthony weighed in on the Fever star during an episode of his podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn.
"She's the real deal. Nah, she's the real deal. Let's not rush this journey."
Anthony was a superstar during his playing days so he knows a thing or two about what it takes to be successful. He understands the pressure that she is understand and wants her to slowly play the journey.
Oftentimes, young star players try to fast-track things and it can cause issues. But Clark has just been herself and it has shown out in her play for the Fever.
Clark has received praise from some of the better players in the NBA, a credit to what she has done on the basketball court. Getting this acknowledgement from Anthony is an ode to how special Clark has been this season.
For the season, she has averaged 18.0 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.1 assists, and 1.4 steals per game. She has continued her dominance at the professional level, setting all sorts of records in the process.
She just broke the WNBA rookie single-season three-point record. But even with her success, Clark believes she can be better.
"I just think it speaks to the way we play offense," Clark said. "Just fast, up-tempo. I feel like I'm definitely capable of shooting it a little bit better."
Clark hasn't even finished her rookie season in the WNBA and she has already made all sorts of waves. She is heavily considered the favorite to win the Rookie of the Year award and will be in the conversation for the MVP honor as well.
