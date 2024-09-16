Insider Expects Deandre Ayton To Be Traded Before End of Contract
The Portland Trail Blazers have been quiet this offseason as they've made few decisions regarding their roster. With NBA teams adjusting to the new Collective Bargaining Agreement, there is probably a level of patience front offices are practicing as they get adjusted to the new landscape.
With Trailblazers' head coach Chauncey Billups not getting offered an extension, along with players like Jerami Grant and Deandre Ayton expected to be trade targets, this team could look completely different by the start of the NBA season on October, 22nd.
During an episode of 'Blazers Focused' hosted by insiders Aaron Fentress and Craig Birnbach, both men talked in length about the future of the center position for the Trail Blazers organization. Portland is not expected to be competitive this season due to a roster full of young players who have potential but will not be ready to compete for a championship this year.
To close out the last two months of the 2023-24 season former number one overall pick Deandre Ayton looked really good where he averaged 25 points and 15 rebounds. Portland has some serious decisions to make regarding their roster after drafting Donovan Clingan with the seventh overall pick in 2024.
Currently, the Trail Blazers' roster consists of three centers with Ayton, Clingan, and Robert Willimas who they acquired from the Boston Celtics. The Portland front office will have to wait to see how the season shakes out if they are considering trading Ayton at some point this year. The former Arizona Wildcat was exceptional to close the season as he looked like the player that made him worthy of a four-year $133 million dollar extension.
If the Trail Blazers are heading into the 2024-25 season with expectations to make it into the NBA postseason, then it may be in Portland's favor to retain him. However, if this organization is trying to rebuild off their young talent then there will be a number of NBA teams who could be interested in the services of Ayton.
Regardless of how the season plays out the Trailblazers currently have three centers on their roster, one who is on a max contract, a rookie who they drafted in the top 10, and a defensive-minded big who's injury history has started to become the narrative around him.
If Ayton starts the NBA season playing at the level he ended off at a year ago, then he could make himself a sought-after target by a team that will be in legitimate finals contention.
