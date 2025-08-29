Insider Reveals One Reason Blazers Would Relocate Under New Owner
The Portland Trail Blazers find themselves in something of a state of flux, as they wait for further news on the team's reported impending $4.25 billion sale to Carolina Hurricanes owner Tom Dundon.
The team has become a beloved institution in Portland, and it seems likely the NBA would like for the small-market Trail Blazers to stick around town long-term.
More news: Former All-Star Claims Blazers Have Hurt Damian Lillard's Legacy
Although it appears that one key X-factor could inspire a Portland move.
During a fresh episode of "The Hoop Collective," ESPN's Tim Bontemps indicated that the fate of the Moda Center could ultimately have an impact on the franchise's future in Rip City.
"I would guess Portland will keep the Blazers for a long time," Bontemps posited. "The NBA likes having teams in these markets where there's not a lot of other competition. Obviously, we've seen the Timbers and the Thorns — the women's soccer team there and the MLS team there — have a lot of success. The Portland Fire are coming back from the W [the WNBA], next year I think. So I think the NBA is fairly committed to Portland but, as we've seen before, where the rubber hits the road on these things is on the arena deals."
The Trail Blazers' Next Home Arena Could Determine Portland's Fate
"I assume that an arena deal will get done and Portland will keep the Blazers — but actions over words. And until we see the action of the arena deal being done, I'd feel less confident about Portland keeping the Blazers than I would have if say Phil Knight bought the team," Bontemps added. "Doesn't mean they're leaving, I would bet on them staying."
More news: $134.4 Million Blazers All-Star Receives Unfortunate Outlook for This Season
Portland's on-court product also needs to improve. The club has missed the playoffs in each of the past four seasons, although the team appears to be trending in the right direction, having discovered an intriguing defensive identity midway through 2024-25.
"[New owner Dundon is] not from Oregon, there's an iffy arena situation, leaves you at least wondering what's going to happen. But the one thing I would say is, probably the biggest fear for Portland fans is they would move up the road to Seattle," Bontemps said. "I don't think that's ultimately what will happen, but we'll see how it plays out."
Latest Trail Blazers News
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.