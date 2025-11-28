Blazers Superstar Damian Lillard Makes Major Personal Announcement

Since rejoining the team that drafted him on a three-year, $41.6 million free agent deal this summer, nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard has already announced that he'll miss the entire 2025-26 season. Given that he has a player option for 2027-28, the contract will essentially be a one-year "prove-it" deal.

Should Lillard outperform the contract, he'll likely decline the option and seek a richer deal in free agent during the summer of 2027. If he underperforms, he'll pick up the guaranteed money. If he plays roughly in-line with his own expectations and his team's... he'll likely still opt out and look for more cash.

While he's still with the Trail Blazers for games as he rehabilitates, Lillard has had more time available to pursue philanthropic causes.

The 6-foot-2 Weber State alum, a native of Oakland, took to his official X account to celebrate the first recipient of his new scholarship program, supplying nine graduating high school students from the Bay Area with $25,000 per year to attend Portland State University.

Earning a scholarship to attend college out of state was a life changing experience for me. I’m honored be able to help deserving students from my hometown have similar experiences. https://t.co/2aAJxkheiN — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) November 26, 2025

"Earning a scholarship to attend college out of state was a life changing experience for me. I’m honored be able to help deserving students from my hometown have similar experiences," Lillard writes.

Oakland native Kayla Sisavat grew up with a single mother after losing her dad to cancer while she was still a toddler, per Anna Katayama of Fox 12.

"I went through a lot of personal trauma,” Sisavat said. “It was just hard always constantly worrying is my mom going to make it home, is my sister safe. It just takes a toll on you."

Sisavat struggled with anxiety and depression at the start of her high school tenure, but eventually turned things around when she realized how it was impacting her mom.

Sisavat's Rally

“It gave me that ambition and drive to succeed in school and to push myself whether I wanted to give up or not,” Sisavat said.

Sans Lillard, Portland managed to get off to a solid 6-6 season start before losing current starting point guard Jrue Holiday to a calf injury for the past seven games. Like Lillard, Holiday is another 35-year-old former multi-time All-Star. The Trail Blazers have gone an underwhelming 2-5 in that span.

