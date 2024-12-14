Wild Trade Proposal Sees Blazers Empty The Tank For Massive Return From Lakers
The Portland Trail Blazers have been one of the more heavily talked about teams ahead of the NBA trade deadline. They have a few players that have drawn interest around the league and Portland seems engaged in making a deal.
In a new blockbuster trade proposal by Fran Leiva of Fadeaway World, the Trail Blazers fully empty the tank on trade options. The deal is between Portland and the Los Angeles Lakers, with the Trail Blazers getting back a massive return.
Here is what the deal looks like:
Blazers receive: D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Jarred Vanderbilt, Max Christie, Gabe Vincent, 2026 Pick Swap, 2027 Second-Round Pick, 2030 Second-Round Pick
Lakers receive: Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, Robert Williams
This would be quite the deal for both sides if it were to take place. The Lakers would land multiple pieces to help them in their quest to win another NBA title.
Los Angeles has been actively looking around the NBA for help and Portland seems to be one of the better trade partners for them to work with. It would be a tough sell to get the Lakers to give up this much but it could be worth it for them.
As for the Trail Blazers, they would be getting quite the return. Russell is an expiring contract who could help Portland with their salary situation next summer.
Hachimura could be part of the core moving forward and give Portland some insurance to replace Grant. The veteran is also on a much more team-friendly contract than Grant.
The same goes with Vanderbilt, who could provide Portland with more rebounding help. His effort on defense could make a difference for this team as well.
Christie has shown promise in the NBA so far and the Trail Blazers could add him to their core. The former Michigan State product is a 3-and-D player who Portland could use right away.
Hood-Schifino would be a young player that the Trail Blazers could try to develop. He is a former first-round draft pick so the potential is there.
Additionally, the Trail Blazers would be getting multiple draft picks in this deal. This is the type of trade that could change the trajectory of the franchise so it would need to be considered if ever on the table.
Portland has been working hard to get back into playoff contention but they still have work to do. This deal could accelerate that plan, even if it means moving on from a few valuable veterans.
More Trail Blazers: One-Time Blazers Guard Joins West Rival G League Squad