Trail Blazers News: Intriguing Forward Re-Signed on Two-Way Contract
The Portland Trail Blazers have reached an agreement to re-sign free agent two-way small forward Justin Minaya, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Because Minaya hadn't been given a qualifying offer ahead of his free agency, he was effectively an unrestricted free agent two-way player.
The 6-foot-5 swingman played sparingly across 34 contests (including one start) for Portland in 2023-24, averaging 1.8 points on a .297/.245/.556 slash line, 1.6 boards, and 0.6 dimes. Minaya posted far more robust numbers during his nine healthy bouts for Portland's G League affiliate, the Rip City Remix, last season. He averaged 16.2 points while slashing .505/.352/.765, six rebounds, three assists, and 0.8 swipes a night.
Clearly, team president Joe Cronin sees some untapped upside in the 25-year-old wing.
Portland has made no other free agent moves this summer. The team has both of its other two-way slots open.
The Rose Garden Report's Sean Highkin has speculated that 7-foot-1 two-way center Ibou Badji also returns on another two-way deal.
Badji appeared in just 22 contests for the Trail Blazers, averaging 1.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 0.9 blocks across 10.3 minutes a night in 22 games for Portland.
Last week, Cronin flipped three of his four draft picks, in a poorly regarded draft, for future draft equity. He used his lone remaining pick, No. 7, on former University of Connecticut center Donovan Clingan, who joins the team's stacked center rotation alongside Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams III, and standout 2023-24 rookie Duop Reath. One assumes at least one of these three olders players will be on the move this summer.
