Is Donovan Mitchell Playing vs Blazers? Cavaliers Release Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers will take on arguably the best team in the league tomorrow, the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers are coming off a big win over the defending champion, the Boston Celtics, and will now host the Blazers for Portland's 61st game of the season.
The Blazers will look for their 12th win on the road and their 28th overall, and they will have solid chances to do just that as they will play the Cavaliers without Cleveland's best player, Donovan Mitchell.
Mitchell, who played 35 minutes against the Celtics on Friday night, has been ruled out for Sunday's game due to rest.
Sunday's game isn't part of a back-to-back set, but Mitchell, who dropped a season-high 41 points during Friday's comeback win in Boston, will get the afternoon off.
He should return to action Tuesday against the Chicago Bulls. In Mitchell's absence, Isaac Okoro, Ty Jerome, Sam Merrill, and De'Andre Hunter are all candidates for increased roles.
The 28-year-old has been outstanding all season and is playing like a first or second-team All-NBA player. In the season, Mitchell is averaging 27.3 points per game, 4.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 steals while shooting 45.6 percent from the field and 39.5 percent from three in 56 games and 31.2 minutes.
This game on Sunday against the Blazers will be the fourth game he will miss in the season. In Mitchell's career against the Blazers, he averages 24.7 points per game, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.1 assists in 19 games against Portland.
The Cavaliers are 27-4 in home games. Cleveland is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The Trail Blazers are 11-19 on the road. Portland has a 6-3 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
After losing four consecutive games, the Blazers have won four consecutive games. Lately, this has been a constant theme for the Blazers. They either win five or six games in a row or lose multiple games in a row.
In the Blazers' last 10 games, they sit with a 6-4 record and are averaging 116.3 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 9.1 steals, and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.
