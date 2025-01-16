Is Jerami Grant Playing? Full Blazers vs Clippers Injury Report
The Portland Trail Blazers are in a position to be a big-time seller at the trade deadline. In order for them to get the biggest possible return for those guys, those guys have to play well over the next couple of weeks.
A lot of teams have been calling Portland, gauging their interest in parting with some guys. Anfernee Simons, Robert Williams III, and Toumani Camara are all guys who have gotten interest around the league.
Jerami Grant has perhaps generated the most interest, though. With his combination of scoring and size, other franchises covet him.
The issue has been getting all of these guys to stay healthy. Portland has had a lot of guys miss time this season.
That's part of the reason why they are one of the worst teams in the league. The bigger reason for that is that this team just isn't very good all together.
The Blazers need all of their guys to play so they can showcase their value, and that includes Grant. Grant is their most valuable asset.
Unfortunately, Grant hasn't played since December 28th against the Mavericks. He suffered a face contusion in that game.
The Trail Blazers take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Grant has found himself on the injury report once again prior to that game.
Unfortunately, Grant has been ruled out of this game due to his face contusion. He will have to wait on his return for at least one more game.
Portland has just a little more time to figure out who the core is going to be for the next few days. The Blazers will need to price some things out.
Getting Grant back on the court as soon as possible will help them do that. He needs to play well over the next week or two in order to entice a team to make a big move for him, because he isn't cheap.
Grant's contract pays him $29.7 million this year, and that number goes all the way up to $36.4 million by the 2027-28 season. It's going to take a team that is comfortable with those finances to make a move.
So far this season, Grant is averaging 15 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.3 assists.
