Is LeBron James Playing? Full Injury Report For Blazers vs Lakers Revealed
The Portland Trail Blazers are set to face their long-time Western Conference rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Blazers will take on the Lakers on the road for their first matchup of the season against Los Angeles. The Blazers are on a three-game losing streak and will look to get back in the win column; however, they may need to do so without some of their top players.
The Blazers released their injury report prior to Sunday's game, and seven players are on the list, including Scoot Henderson and Toumani Camara, who are both listed as questionable.
Camara was recently upgraded to questionable after being listed as doubtful on Saturday.
Camara left Friday's loss to the Jazz after only eight minutes and was initially listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest. He's started all 23 of his appearances this season, averaging 30.0 minutes per game. If he is indeed sidelined, he would miss his first game of the season, and Deni Avdija would likely draw another start.
The Blazers have struggled with injuries all season long, but so have the Lakers. Nonetheless, they will likely have their star player, future Hall of Famer LeBron James, available for Sunday's game.
James has been upgraded to probable with foot soreness.
James has played in all 23 games thus far, averaging 23.0 points per game. The Lakers need to get back in the win column badly, and they have a good shot at doing just that.
James was initially listed as questionable due to a foot issue. He has been playing through left foot soreness recently and has yet to miss a game this season.
He's coming off one of his best performances as of late, recording a triple-double against the Atlanta Hawks with 39 points, 10 rebounds, and 11 assists, along with three blocks and two steals in 43 minutes.
The Blazers desperately need to get in the win column, but so do the Lakers, who have lost seven of their last nine games. Both teams have struggled so late, with 3-7 records in their last 10 games.
The Blazers also listed their star young guard, Scoot Henderson, as questionable due to a left quadriceps contusion. He missed the last four games because of that injury.
Although the questionable tag is encouraging, it wouldn't be surprising if he was not on the court. If that is the case, Dalano Banton is expected to continue to see increased playing time off the bench.
