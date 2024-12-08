Massive Trade Proposal Lands Blazers Multiple Draft Picks For Jerami Grant
As the Portland Trail Blazers continue on with their season, the team is showing more and more that they may end up toward the bottom of the Western Conference standings again. While Portland has been a little more competitive in games this year, they still haven't figured out how to consistently mantain the success.
The Trail Blazers have hung tight against some of the better teams in the NBA, showing growth along the way. But this group of players is still a bit away from truly contending for a postseason spot.
Entering the year, many in the Trail Blazers organization saw this season purely as a developmental year. The front office has wanted to see which players will be around for the long haul and which ones can be used in different trade talks.
Portland also has a few veteran players that could net them some additional assets on the open market. The Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the more active teams around the NBA in terms of the upcoming trade deadline.
In a new trade proposal, Portland sheds one of their worst contracts and picks up some additional assets for the future. The deal would be between the Trail Blazers and Houston Rockets.
Here is what the trade could look like:
Blazers receive: Forward Dillon Brooks, forward Jabari Smith Jr, forward Cam Whitmore, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2027 first-round draft pick swap, and a 2025 second-round draft pick
Rockets receive: Forward Jerami Grant and center Robert Williams III
The Rockets land two players that can fit directly into their quest to get back to the postseason. Grant provides them with a strong 3-and-D type of player, giving them more size along the wing.
Williams III provides Houston with energy off the bench and is a great role player to have. Both guys have plenty of postseason experience, giving Houston more ammo to work with in the West.
As for Portland, they get a much more team-friendly deal in Brooks compared to Grant. Getting off the Grant contract alone could make this trade worthwhile for Portland.
While Brooks has been a polarizing player during his time in the NBA, he can shoot the ball well and defend. The Trail Blazers could also always flip him in another deal at a later date.
Smith Jr. is a former lottery pick who could need a change of scenery and he fits in with the Trail Blazers rebuild. The team also lands some additional draft picks in this deal, including a first-rounder for this upcoming draft class.
Portland has wanted two first-round picks for Grant previously but in this deal, they get one pick and a few younger players in exchange for two veterans. This is the type of move that could set the Trail Blazers up well down the line.
