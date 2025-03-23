Jayson Tatum Injury Status For Celtics vs Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers are set to take on the Boston Celtics for the second and final time this season. In what will be the final matchup of the season, the Blazers will look to tie the season series.
Portland will look for its 33rd win of the season and its fifth consecutive win as they inch closer to the No. 10 seed in the loaded Western Conference. The Blazers could have an advantage even against the defending champions.
The Celtics could be without their best player, superstar forward Jayson Tatum. Tatum is listed as questionable ahead of the game due to his lingering knee issue.
The 27-year-old has been dealing with this knee injury for quite some time, and while the questionable tag isn't encouraging, the superstar forward has been playing through this injury more often than not.
A decision on his status will be made closer to Sunday's 6 p.m. ET tipoff. In his seven appearances this month, Tatum is averaging 28.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game.
The last time Tatum was on the court, he was solid. In the win over the Jazz on Friday, he recorded 26 points on 11-of-25 shooting, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 33 minutes during Friday's 121-99 victory over the Jazz.
The six-time All-Star has been great this season, averaging 27.1 points per game, 8.7 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 45.4 percent from the field and 35.2 percent from three in 64 games and 36.6 minutes of action.
Tatum was unavailable the last time these two met in Boston, and it's unclear if he will play against Portland this season. In 13 games against the Blazers in his career, Tatum averages 27.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists.
The Celtics are one of the hottest teams in the league as of late. In their past 10 games, they are 9-1, averaging 114.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 8.1 steals, and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points.
The Blazers are 5-5 in their last 10 games, averaging 113.1 points, 49.3 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 7.8 steals, and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.7 points per game.
