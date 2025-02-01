Jerami Grant Injury Status For Blazers vs Suns
The Portland Trail Blazers are playing some great basketball in the last week or so. They have won six of their last seven games.
Unfortunately for them, this great stretch of play is too little too late for them. They still sit at 13th in the Western Conference standings and are too far away from the tenth spot to make the final play-in game.
Still, playing good basketball is never a bad thing, especially with the amount of young players they have on the roster. That is important as they try to figure out who they want to keep ahead of the trade deadline.
Read more: Chauncey Billups Reveals Where Blazers Need to Be Better Despite Win Over Magic
Portland will almost certainly be trading some of their players ahead of next week's trade deadline. They are in need of draft compensation and young players to move into a rebuild.
The Trail Blazers are hoping to keep those trade assets healthy before the deadline. Their most valuable assets have to be healthy enough to trade.
One of their biggest assets is Jerami Grant. Grant has been coveted by multiple teams for the last few weeks and the Blazers have been getting calls on him for a while.
He has had some issues with staying healthy in the last few weeks. He is on the injury report again ahead of the Blazers' game with the Suns.
Grant is listed as questionable ahead of that game with right ankle soreness. He missed their win against the Magic with the same injury.
The Trail Blazers would love to have him available to showcase him before the deadline on Thursday. Portland will play two more times before the deadline, so he has a chance to increase his value a couple of more times if he doesn't play on Saturday.
More Trail Blazers news: Blazers' Toumani Camara Selected to Participate in Special All-Star Weekend Event
Portland has shown that they can win games without Grant available, so that should give them confidence if he has to sit out this game as well.
Grant is averaging 14.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game this season.
More Portland Trail Blazers news: Trade Prediction Sees Blazers and Pistons Engage in Player Swap
Blazers Could Land All-Star Forward in Exchange For Jerami Grant
For more news and notes on the Portland Trail Blazers, visit Portland Trail Blazers on SI.