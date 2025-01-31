Trade Prediction Sees Blazers and Pistons Engage in Player Swap
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be a seller during the trade deadline. This trade from ESPN's Bobby Marks would see them get a young player and some draft capital. Here is the trade proposal:
Detroit receives: Jabari Walker
Portland receives: Wendell Moore Jr., 2027 second (less favorable of Brooklyn and Dallas)
Walker is a young player who is on the fringes of the rotation for the Trail Blazers. They have a lot of other young guys who they need to give playing time ahead of him.
If they can get back another young player plus some draft capital, that would be a great return for the Blazers.
Portland is likely going to be trading some other players as well. Having some more-known players head elsewhere is where they are looking to get most of their draft compensation. Players like Jerami Grant and Robert Williams III will command a higher price.
Adding Wendell Moore Jr. would give the Blazers a young, cheap guard who can be on the bench while they try to figure out which of their other guards are worth building around.
For Detroit, the Pistons would get a young forward who could be on the fringes of their rotation. He is someone who could help them on the defensive side of the court.
Portland still doesn't seem to have a defined plan. Their goal this season was to make the playoffs, but that still doesn't look likely despite the fact that they have won six of their last seven games.
The Blazers are still too far back to get into the playoff picture because they are still 13th in the Western Conference standings. This push will be too little, too late.
The best course of action for them will be to trade the assets that they have and try to get as much draft capital in return as possible. They aren't going to be contending for a title anytime soon with the current roster.
Walker is averaging 3.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game so far this season. Moore Jr. is averaging 3.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game in limited action.
