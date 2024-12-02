Jerami Grant, Scoot Henderson Status Revealed in Final Injury Report for Blazers vs Mavs
The Portland Trail Blazers will take on their Western Conference foe, the Dallas Mavericks, for their 21st game of the 2024-25 season. The Blazers will look for their ninth win of the season; however, they will be shorthanded in this contest.
The Blazers will be without two of their key players: Scoot Henderson and center Robert Williams III.
Henderson was listed as questionable ahead of the game due to a quad injury. He missed the Trail Blazers last game and will be sidelined yet again.
Dalano Banton will now likely see increased minutes in a reserve role behind starting guards Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe.
As for Williams, he is dealing with a concussion and is ruled out. Williams will be sidelined for a third straight game due to a concussion. His next chance to play will be against the Clippers on Tuesday. Jabari Walker will continue to serve as Portland's backup center behind Deandre Ayton due to the absence of Williams and Donovan Clingan.
The Trail Blazers have had their fair share of injuries so far this season, and it isn't getting any better for them.
The Blazers will also continue to be without their frontcourt players of, Clingan and Thybulle.
Clingan suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, and he'll hit the sidelines for an extended period. Clingan was playing well before the injury, averaging 7.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks in 22.7 minutes per game across six consecutive starts.
Thybulle suffered a Grade 2 right ankle sprain while ramping up in an effort to return to the court and is expected to miss 3-6 weeks. He has yet to play this season and has now suffered a setback. The 27-year-old forward will likely remain sidelined until at least the beginning of 2025.
The Blazers will at least have veteran forward Jermai Grant available. Grant will play on Sunday after missing Friday's game due to a knee issue.
Grant has missed the last two games with a left knee sprain, but he will return to the lineup Sunday. Grant holds averages of 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals in 29.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances.
The Blazers will look to snap the Mavericks' three-game win streak and win their sixth home game of the year.
