Massive Blazers Trade Proposal Lands Star Zion Williamson in Portland
The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the weaker teams as we approach the new year. The 2024-25 season was never one the Blazers had high hopes for, but they are expected to get a top pick.
That remains the plan as we progress through the season. The Blazers aren't expected to do much except trade away most of their veteran pieces in order to get a fresh start on their rebuild.
That is the plan for the Blazers, but is there a chance that they make a big move that could help benefit them for years to come? Cholo Martin Magsino of Fadeaway Sports listed a deal for every NBA trade for a high-risk, high-reward deal. In it, Magsino has the Blazers trading away one of their veteran pieces, Jerami Grant, and their leading scorer, Shaedon Sharpe in exchange for New Orleans Pelicans superstar Zion Williamson.
Pelicans Receive: Jerami Grant, Shaedon Sharpe, 2027 First-Round Pick
Trail Blazers Receive: Zion Williamson
"With the impending fire sale, the New Orleans Pelicans can send Zion Williamson for good value to the Portland Trail Blazers. Getting Jerami Grant is good because he is a reliable veteran who is much better than his averages of 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists.
"The big fish in this trade for New Orleans is Shaedon Sharpe, an ultra-athletic guard averaging 17.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.5 assists this season. He has boundless potential, so the Blazers might refuse this trade.
"Getting Zion Williamson could be the key to Portland’s long-term success. He has career averages of 24.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists, giving the Blazers the franchise cornerstone they have wanted since the Damian Lillard trade."
This trade is viewed as a high-risk, high reward for the Pelicans as they are off to a horrid start to hrs years and are looking for a rebuild.
The Pelicans reportedly have many of their top players on the trading block, including their former No. 1 overall pick in 2019. The superstar forward, while talented, has struggled to stay on the court throughout their career.
Williamson has played in only 190 games out of a possible 442. Last season, the two-time All-Star played in 70 games, the most he has played in his professional career.
While a talent like Williamson could be enormous for Portland, they will unlikely do a deal like this unless they believe Williamson will be out for the remainder of the year and have their top pick of 2025. Williamson carry the load for years to come starting next season.
