Trade Proposal Sends Blazers' Robert Williams III to Eastern Conference Contender
The Portland Trail Blazers are one of the teams who are tanking in the 2024-25 season. While they expected to be one of the worst teams in the NBA, even they didn't expect to be quite this bad this early in the season. They sit 13th in the Western Conference standings.
Portland was hoping to be a little better this season with the young players that they drafted. Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Donovan Clingan are the future of this team. They are hoping to possibly add Cooper Flagg to that core in the 2025 NBA Draft if they are able to win the lottery.
This season, the team is going nowhere. They have no chance to get back into the playoffs, which might help them in the long term. They will be sellers at the NBA trade deadline. One player who could be intriguing for teams who need frontcourt depth is Robert Williams III.
Williams III has played in just eight games this season due to injury, but he is effective when healthy. He provides rim protection and he's a solid rebounder. A team that can use both of those things is the Orlando Magic, especially with the logjam they have at guard.
There is a trade proposal that can help both teams solve their problem.
Magic receive: Robert Williams III
Portland Trail Blazers receive: Anthony Black, Jett Howard, 2027 first-round pick
This would help Portland in its goal to accelerate its rebuild while also getting some assets in return. The 2027 first-round pick likely won't be a high pick with how good the Magic project to be. Getting Black and Howard would give them two more young players.
While that creates even more problems at the guard position, the Blazers are likely to move on from one or more of their own guards in the future. Scoot Henderson has not looked good in his first year-plus in the league. Anfernee Simons could also fetch a good return if they decide to part ways with him.
If the Trail Blazers do decide to shop Williams III, this wouldn't be a bad return to get. They are still in need of young talent, no matter what position they are able to get it from. The Magic also need to start acquiring players who can help them win now. This trade solves both issues.
