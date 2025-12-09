Blazers Nearing Decision on Trade Piece From First Jrue Holiday Deal

Between the first time Jrue Holiday was acquired by the Portland Trail Blazers, during 2023 training camp, and the team's re-acquisition of the defensive ace from the Boston Celtics this past offseason, after he never played a game in his first tenure, Robert Williams III hasn't found a role in Rip City's rotation.

The Time Lord hasn't been available much in the past three seasons. To Williams' credit, he's played in 15 of the team's 24 games so far during the 2025-26 campaign. Williams played in 26 games total the past two years.

This partnership isn't working. To be fair to Williams, he wasn't playing well under Chauncey Billups. However, has not noticeably improved under interim head coach Tiago Splitter,, with his free-throw conversion rate falling to 43% and his 2.1 DPM being his career low.

NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed Portland's plan to move on from the former first-round pick this season. Fischer revealed a willingness for Joe Cronin to lower his first-round capital asking price to facilitate a deal.

"I've also been told that Portland is forecasted to be more willing to move Robert Williams III this season compared to last season, when the Trail Blazers maintained a high asking price for the oft-injured big man," Fischer wrote for The Stein Line.

A(nother) Robert Williams Trade Can Further Relationship With Celtics

The Blazers have become a frequent trade partner with the Boston Celtics. Only the Oklahoma City Thunder (13) have made more trades with Boston than Portland (12). Why not make one more to tie the Trail Blazers' franchise record, since the two teams make sense as partners again, given their opposite trajectories.

Williams was a second-team All-NBA defender during his last season as a full-time starter with the Celtics. In fact, Williams was the 5 in Boston's double-big lineup back in 2021-22 that went to the NBA Finals and was within two wins of the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Williams didn't play as big a role during his lone season under current head coach Joe Mazzulla, losing his starting spot as the team downsized with Al Horford at the 5, and two-guard sets with Marcus Smart and Derrick White, but that was a different time. Mazzulla has shifted to using two-way rim-runners after losing Horford in free agency.

Williams could easily play the role Neemias Queta is occupying in the rotation, and do it far more efficiently.

Portland could acquire future Celtics draft picks for Williams if the two front offices come together between now and February. Boston could get a center who played well with their best player, Jayson Tatum.

Who says no?