Mavericks All-Star Guard Listed as Questionable For Upcoming Blazers Matchup
Will Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luke Doncic suit up for Monday's tilt against the Portland Trail Blazers?
At 9-18, the Trail Blazers look to be easy prey for the mighty 18-10 Mavericks either way.
Per Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal, the perpetual MVP candidate has been listed as questionable to play through a left heel contusion. He's been sidelined for a week with the injury.
In 20 healthy games for Dallas, Doncic is averaging 28.9 points on .459/.355/.766 shooting splits, 8.6 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 2.1 steals and 0.5 blocks a night, as the team's unquestioned No. 1 option, ahead of veteran guard Kyrie Irving. Already a five-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA honoree, the 6-foot-8 Doncic seems to be in line to add to both those accolades this spring, should he stay reasonably healthy.
But that's not his goal. Following his team's first NBA Finals berth with him at the helm last summer (which Dallas lost in five quick games to the Boston Celtics), Doncic has his sights on an encore appearance in 2025. Doncic missing a game or two to get his body right is clearly of the utmost priority to head coach Jason Kidd.
Missing Doncic for any extended duration would prove a major blow against most opponents in the crowded Western Conference, but not Portland.
The Trail Blazers are reeling after getting absolutely pummeled by Victor Wembanyama and the rising San Antonio Spurs on Saturday. In that 114-94 decimation, the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama scored 30 points, blocked a whopping 10 shots, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out three dimes. Portland, as a team, only blocked three shots (courtesy of starting power forward Jerami Grant and backup centers Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams III).
Portland shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe led Portland with 25 points on 11-of-16 shooting from the floor (3-of-6 from long range), plus three rebounds and a steal. Starting point guard Anfernee Simons chipped in 18 points on an inefficient shooting line of 7-of-22 from the field (3-of-11 from long range) plus 1-of-1 shooting from the foul line.
In American Airlines Center on Monday, Dallas seems like a pretty safe bet to beat Portland, with or without its best player. The action tips off at 5:30 p.m. PT.
