How Blazers Fumbled 19-Point Lead in Loss to Hornets

The Portland Trail Blazers led by 19 points early in the first half, but they are shaking their heads after losing 103-101 to the Charlotte Hornets inside the Moda Center.

With 1:18 left to go in the fourth quarter, Hornets forward Miles Bridges drew a blocking foul on Blazers forward Toumani Camara, giving him two shots at the free throw line. In the ensuing possession, Blazers center Robert Williams III passed the ball to Deni Avdija, but it was stolen by the Hornets.

Williams then appeared to foul Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel on a 3-pointer, sending him to the line once again. The Blazers challenged the play, which underwent a long review from officials and it ruled in Portland's favor, which led to a jump ball situation. Williams won the tip, which led to the sixth foul from Hornets guard LaMelo Ball.

Jerami Grant drove the ball to the rim and Knueppel drew a charge, forcing the Blazers to send the Hornets into a game of free throws. Bridges made both of his free throws again to make it a three-point game, but the Blazers had a chance to tie the game. Camara threw the inbounds pass away, which ultimately led to a victory for the Hornets.

Blazers Give Up Big Lead vs. Hornets

Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson. | Jaime Valdez-Imagn Images

The Blazers led by 19 points early in the second quarter, but the Hornets simply began to chip away throughout the game. By the end of the third quarter, the Hornets were within four points. From there, the Hornets outscored the Blazers 25-19 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win.

The Hornets were led in scoring by Brandon Miller, who had 23 points. While Ken Nipple had 15, Ball added 14, and Bridges had 11. Rookie center Ryan Kalkbrenner had 13 off the bench, while his fellow rookie classmate Sion James dropped 11.

Grant was the leading scorer for the Blazers with 24 points, while Avdija was right behind him with 22. Camara had 11 of his own on a difficult night with just 4 of 14 makes from the field. Donovan Clingan had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds, while Scoot Henderson added 17 off the bench.

What's Next For Blazers?

The Blazers are back in action on Friday when they take on the Utah Jazz. The Blazers will need to take care of home court against a winnable opponent. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT inside the Moda Center. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.