NBA 2K25 Gives Trail Blazers Vets Questionable Ratings
The Portland Trail Blazers are looking to be much more competitive this coming season, even if the team isn't likely to win too many games. It's all about growth for Portland this season as they have a collection of young talent to work around.
Being in the loaded Western Conference, Portland is likely to end up back at the bottom of the standings. Most other teams should vastly improve, leaving the Trail Blazers as the likeliest team to finish last.
The new NBA 2K video game is scheduled to be released on Sept. 6 so Trail Blazers' fans can create their own rebuild for the team. Overall, Portland was given a team rating of 80, which is one of the worst in the game.
However, they were ranked ahead of seven other teams. The Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Brooklyn Nets, Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, Chicago Bulls, and Toronto Raptors were all ranked lower than Portland.
Additionally, the people at 2K who rated the Trail Blazers players weren't too kind on the rating scale. But when a team like the Trail Blazers isn't expected to do well, that tends to happen.
Center Deandre Ayton was the highest-rated member of the Trail Blazers, coming in with an 83. Guard Anfernee Simons came in with a rating of 81.
Portland had four other players rated in the 80 range. Forward Jerami Grant was put at an 82, center Robert Williams III came in at an 810, forward Deni Avdija got an 80, and guard Shaedon Sharpe received a rating of 80.
Other notable players such as Scoot Henderson, Duop Reath, Matisse Thybulle, and Toumani Camara all received ratings between 75-79. Henderson came in with a 78, Camara got a 76, Reath got a 75, and Thybulle received a 75 as well.
Rookie center Donovan Clingan was given a low rating of 73. It was one of the most unexpected ratings from this roster.
All in all, the ratings weren't the worst for the Trail Blazers. This team will be relying on a ton of young, inexperienced talent to get them through the season.
Portland has also been involved in some trade talks for players such as Grant, Ayton, and Simons. If any of them are traded, the Trail Blazers will likely see a drop in their rating, depending on who they receive back.
It could be another long year in Portland but one that helps build sustained success for the future.