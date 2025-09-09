NBA Insider Has 'Huge Hopes' for Blazers Big Man
What exactly will the Portland Trail Blazers be next season? The team was trending in the right direction at the end of last season, ultimately finishing with a sub-par 36-46 record, thanks to the strong finishes of forwards Toumani Camara and Deni Avdija.
Frank Urbina of HoopsHype writes that Camara, specifically, could be on the cusp of a major breakthrough this year.
The 6-foot-8 Brussels native was initially acquired as a throw-in second-round rookie in the 2023 deal that landed center Deandre Ayton in Portland. Now, things have changed a bit. Ayton was bought out of his expiring maximum contract earlier this summer, and rumors have been circling there was behind-the-scenes drama between the organization and the former No. 1 draft pick.
Camara and Avdija, meanwhile, have become the tentative faces of the franchise's future. At least, so far.
'Huge Hopes' for an All-Defensive Teamer on the Rise
"A young player we have huge hopes for in 2025-26 is Portland third-year forward Toumani Camara, who is coming off a magnificent season, one that saw him average 1.5 steals, finish Top 10 in Defensive Player of the Year voting and earn 2nd Team All-Defense honors, ridiculous feats considering he was a late second-round pick in the 2023 draft," Urbina writes.
Camara's growth on offense as a shooter and cutter proved particularly intriguing to Urbina. The 25-year-old averaged 11.3 points on .456/.370/.722 shooting splits, 5.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, the aforementioned 1.5 swipes, and 0.6 rejections a night.
"But it’s his defense that makes him special, as Camara is a pest on the less glamorous end of the floor, guarding opposing ball-handlers 90 feet away from the basket as they try to bring it up, jumping passing lanes, blocking shots and facing up foes off the ball to prevent them from getting to the ball - all while possessing the ability to defend multiple positions," Urbina posits.
Indeed, Portland looked appreciably better on that end of the floor during the second half of the team's 2024-25 season. Center Donovan Clingan has also exhibited significant promise defensively, while athletic guard Shaedon Sharpe at least profiles to be a help there, too.
Although he's ancient in NBA terms at 35, six-time All-Defensive Team guard Jrue Holiday remains a massive upgrade on defense over Scoot Henderson or the now-departed Anfernee Simons.
