Insider Claims Blazers Star Has 'Bubble' Shot at Hall of Fame
The Portland Trail Blazers made the decision to once again trade for Jrue Holiday this offseason. This time, it looks like they actually want him to suit up and play for the organization.
Holiday was briefly with the Blazers before he was rerouted to Boston. He ended up winning a championship with the Celtics during the 2024 season.
Now, he's back in Portland. He has put together an impressive resume over the course of his career. So much so that one insider thinks he's a borderline Hall of Fame player.
NBA insider believes Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday could make the Hall of Fame
Zach Kram of ESPN believes that Holiday has put together a compelling resume for the Hall of Fame based on what he has accomplished so far in his career.
"Guards Lowry and Holiday have very similar cases, and while their raw stats might not look Hall-worthy, they should get boosts as consummate winners and respected all-around contributors."
Holiday has two championships on his resume, including one with the Bucks in which he was the second-best player. He was a very good player while the Celtics won their title, as well.
It's unlikely that Holiday is able to help the Trail Blazers win a championship this year or even next year. He also looked like he may have hit a decline after his performance in Boston last season.
Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday has a borderline Hall of Fame case
The case for Holiday is that he is a winner. His stats aren't that impressive, and he's only made two All-Star teams. He has made six All-Defensive teams, which certainly helps his case.
Holiday is the perfect kind of player that the Blazers want to have on their roster. They want all of his glue-guy stuff to rub off on the young players that they have.
Holiday can show the young guys everything that it takes to win. Even though he's at a different point in his career, he can still mentor the young guys that Portland is hoping can turn into stars.
Last season with the Celtics, Holiday averaged 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
