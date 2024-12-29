New Trade Proposal Has Blazers Send Jerami Grant to West Rival For Young Star
The Portland Trail Blazers are having a rough season, to say the least.
Fresh off of a win over the Dallas Mavericks, the Blazers are now 11-20, leaving them in 13th place in the Western Conference ahead of the 5-27 New Orleans Pelicans and the 7-23 Jazz.
At this point, it's clear that Portland has to make some big moves to either prep for next season or make a run for a playoff spot. And Cholo Martin Magsino of Fadeaway World has pitched a big move.
In this scenario, Magsino sees the Blazers going for a complete team rebuild and achieving that by trading star power forward Jerami Grant to division rivals, the Sacramento Kings.
"Since the Portland Trail Blazers want a full rebuild, getting younger players for the veterans is a good way to approach business," Magsino said. "Sending Jerami Grant to the Sacramento Kings gives them a much-needed scoring punch with his 15.5 points per game, while the Blazers get Keegan Murray and Kevin Huerter in the deal."
Grant has been Portland's star player ever since he was traded over from the Detroit Pistons in 2022. However, his output this season has yet to match what he did the previous two years.
Still, Grant is an effective weapon on both sides of the court, averaging 15 points, 3.6 total rebounds, 2.3 assists, one block, and 0.9 steals per game.
While he is a great player and has done a lot for the Blazers, getting some younger players to build a team for the future could be the right move. And Murray and Huerter are great options for that.
Now in his third season, Murray has shown plenty of potential as a solid power forward, averaging 11.9 points, 7.4 total rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.7 steals per game this season.
Additionally, Magsino pointed out that sending Murray to Portland would put him on the same team as his twin brother, Kris Murray.
Meanwhile, Huerter has been averaging 9.6 points, 3.5 total rebounds, two assists, and one steal. While he won't like to take the place of Anfernee Simons, he still makes an excellent option off the bench.
Needless to say, this type of trade would be a major risk for the Trail Blazers. However, the potential for growth as soon as next season could be all the justification Portland needs.
