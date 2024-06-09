Trail Blazers Notes: Bill Walton, Trade Tactics, Point Guard Depth
The Portland Trail Blazers found themselves in an interesting position this past week. On the one hand, the Blazers were looking into their past, recalling their halcyon days with sadly-departed Hall of Fame center Bill Walton at the helm. On the other, Portland had an eye on its future, holding pre-draft workouts and becoming the source of much rampant trade speculation.
Here are the latest notes out of Rip City:
Why Trail Blazers Could Have One of the Most Interesting Summers in the NBA
The Portland Trail Blazers are low-key one of the more intriguing teams to watch this offseason. Granted, a club that finished 21-61 in 2023-24 may not necessarily strike folks as being particularly exciting ahead of one of the league's least-loved drafts in a while, at least on the surface. But the team's roster seems liable to undergo some massive changes.
Trail Blazers News: Trade Proposed to Offload Pricey Young Portland Star
Portland is somehow already into the luxury tax. For a lottery-bound squad, that's less than optimal. Several Trail Blazers vets could be on the move this offseason, but one insider pitched an especially sensible transaction that could behoove both sides.
Trail Blazers 2024 Position Preview: Point Guard
In which we take stock of Portland's anticipated point guard rotation — and predict which current Blazers guard will not be a part of it.
Trail Blazers News: Why Portland Will Most Likely Need to Bundle Veterans in Trades
The Trail Blazers are going to have to make some tough decisions this summer.
Trail Blazers News: Portland Hosts 6 Draft Prospects, Including Possible Lottery Pick
Portland is taking pains to explore every intriguing candidate ahead of this year's draft.
Trail Blazers News: Bill Walton Was Beyond Grateful for the Grateful Dead
Rip City legend Bill Walton's Grateful Dead fandom was such a part of his story that it became a major element of his remembrance in the weeks following his passing.