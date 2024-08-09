One Blazers Trade Rumor Isn't Going Away Anytime Soon
The Portland Trail Blazers have seen themselves connected to all sorts of trade rumors this offseason. For a team that finished with a lowly record of 21-61 last season, Portland has been linked with all sorts of potential offseason moves.
The biggest name on the Trail Blazers that has been rumored to be traded has been veteran forward Jerami Grant. Grant has been connected with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most part, with L.A. wanting him to fill a 3-and-D type of role on the team.
The two sides haven't been able to come to terms on an agreement for Grant, mainly due to the high asking price that Portland has. Portland general manager Joe Cronin has reportedly asked for two first-round draft picks from Los Angeles for Grant but the Lakers have been unwilling to meet this price.
It seems that the two sides are at a standstill for now but while no resolution is in sight, the rumors aren't going away. Insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report listed a Grant trade as a rumor that would fill the NBA wavelengths until there is a final decision made.
"The Portland Trail Blazers were in a similar position as the Pelicans, but the Malcolm Brogdon trade (to the Washington Wizards) helped drop the team below the luxury tax. That should afford the franchise the leverage to make a Jerami Grant deal on their clock (offseason, trade deadline or even next summer). Still, Grant, 30, is older than most of the team's core; moving him earlier may be most beneficial to the team (provided the return is sufficient)."
Cronin has been criticized by some for his hardline asking price of Grant, especially considering the long and pricy contract he still has remaining. Grant is owed $29.7 million this coming season and is on the books for four more years.
The salary for Grant increases with each passing season, ending with him making $36.4 million as a 33-year-old. Compared to some of the heavier contracts around the NBA, Grant's deal isn't the worst but his level of production doesn't match the money that he makes.
Grant is a good player, not great but the Lakers aren't willing to salvage everything for him. Los Angeles only has two first-round picks to trade in any deal so a move for Grant would only need them to send out one first to make something happen.
There is still time between now and the start of training camp so a deal could ultimately be struck. The rumors of Grant being traded won't be going away anytime soon and Portland has a big decision to make ahead of them.
