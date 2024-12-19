One-Time Blazers Guard Signs in G League to Keep Career Alive
Free agent point guard and former one-time Trail Blazer Dennis Smith Jr. has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks G League affiliate, the Wisconsin Herd, ahead of this week's winter showcase in Orlando.
NBA insider Marc Stein shared the news via X.
When Smith initially signed, it was not clear which team he signed with. The Mexico City Capitanes and Long Island Nets were at the top of the NBAGL’s waiver order, meaning they had first dibs once the veteran guard official signed. However, it appears that they decided to pass on the former lottery pick.
Smith hails from North Carolina and was the ninth overall pick out of NC State in the 2017 NBA Draft. The Dallas Mavericks selected Smith, and he spent the first two years of his career in Dallas.
Over the course of seven NBA seasons, Smith has appeared in 326 regular-season games for the Mavericks, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Portland Trail Blazers, Charlotte Hornets, and Brooklyn Nets.
Smith signed with the Trail Blazers prior to the 2021-22 season. In one season with Portland, he averaged 5.6 points per game, 2.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 41.8 percent from the field and 22 percent from three in 37 games with four starts and 17.2 minutes of action.
On Dec. 4 of that season, Smith scored a season-high 21 points, alongside four rebounds, six assists, and three steals, in a 145–117 loss to the Boston Celtics. On February 16, 2022, he was diagnosed with a high-grade partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in his right elbow and was subsequently ruled out for three to four weeks. On Feb. 21, the Trail Blazers waived Smith.
He remained unsigned throughout the remainder of the 2021–22 season.
Smith made 56 appearances last season for Brooklyn, averaging 6.6 points, 3.6 assists, 2.9 rebounds, and 1.2 steals in 18.9 minutes per game, with a shooting line of .435/.294/.741.
The 27-year-old wants to show that he has plenty left in the tank, and with a great performance in this showcase, he could get another chance in the NBA.
The G League’s Winter Showcase tips off on Thursday and runs through Sunday, with each team playing at least two games.
Other NBA veterans like Frank Kaminsky and Devonte' Graham will also showcase their skills in this showcase. Lakers rookie guard Bronny James will also highlight this showcase.
More Blazers: Former Blazers Star Guard Predicted to Reunite With Damian Lillard in Milwaukee