Blazers Have Tough Challenge vs. Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves

The Portland Trail Blazers are facing a divisional matchup as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves inside the Target Center.

It's the fourth contest of a five-game road trip, so the Blazers are coming in tired, but they will need to keep bringing the energy against the Wolves. One player they will need to focus on is center Rudy Gobert, who will shoulder a larger load with Anthony Edwards on the sidelines. Gobert is one of the best rebounders in the league, so the Blazers will need to crash the glass hard.

"You know, it's just something that we've been preaching and talking a lot about that we got to finish those defenses with the rebound. Offensively, it gives us more possessions by crashing and being smart about our crashes. Where are we crashing from? Where does the ball usually go? We gotta play those numbers and keep making money out of it," Blazers acting head coach Tiago Splitter said.

Rudy Gobert Among NBA's Best Rebounding Centers

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert and Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan. | Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Gobert ranks fourth in the league in rebounds per game at 11.4. The only three players that get more boards than him are Denver Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, New York Knicks all-star Karl-Anthony Towns, and Blazers center Donovan Clingan, who comes into every matchup with the same mindset when it comes to rebounding.

"Yeah, certain things that we need to work on and rebounding one of them. Just being able to go out there with that mindset of trying to grab every rebound is important," Clingan said.

The Blazers are fortunate to have Clingan in a matchup like this that would give the team an advantage if it had some height. Clingan stands over seven feet and should be key to the team's success in the game.

However, it's going to take more than Clingan crashing the glass in order for the team to do well in terms of rebounding.

Rebounding takes a team effort, and the Blazers can use that to their advantage in games where either team can win. The effort it takes to grab rebounds and fight for loose balls can change any possession, which could impact the final outcome of a game.

The Trail Blazers and Wolves are set to tip off at 5 p.m. PT inside the Target Center in Minneapolis. Fans can watch the game on Rip City Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.