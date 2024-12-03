Blazers News: Portland Could Be Major Sellers as NBA Trade Deadline Approaches
Not everyone in the Western Conference is trying to win this year.
11 franchises sport records at or better than .500 in the conference, while two others — the 9-12 Sacramento Kings, who boast three 2023 All-Stars, and the 4-18 New Orleans Pelicans, who are stuck with Zion Williamson — at least harbor postseason aspirations.
Evan Sidery of Forbes reveals that at least two teams, however, are primed to offload major pieces as the league's February 6 trade deadline nears: the 8-13 Portland Trail Blazers and the 4-16 Utah Jazz.
"The Jazz and Trail Blazers are viewed as sellers in the Western Conference heading towards trade season," Sidery writes. "Players such as Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton, Robert Williams, Collin Sexton, Walker Kessler, John Collins, and Jordan Clarkson could be available for the right price."
Sidery's three listed Portland players — starting power forward Grant, starting center Ayton, and former All-Defensive reserve five Williams — have been well-known to Trail Blazers fans as being potentially on the move for a while, but they're hardly the only trade fodder on the current roster.
Grant, 30, is earning $29.8 million this season, and beyond this year is under contract through at least 2026-27 (he has a $36.4 million player option for 2027-28, when he'll be 33). The Syracuse product, son of former Portland forward Harvey Grant, is seen as a solid 3-and-D pro who's somewhat overpaid. Across his 19 healthy bouts, the 6-foot-7 vet is averaging 15.9 points on .383/.356/.817 shooting splits, a modest 3.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals per bout. He makes a lot of sense on teams like the Los Angeles Lakers or Milwaukee Bucks, who could each stand to earn major defensive help along the wing.
Ayton, 26, is on an exorbitant $34 million contract in 2024-25. Like Grant, he's making a bit too much money relative to his output. A big body and solid rebounder, Ayton's limited shooting range, epic sticker tag, declining athleticism and injury history make him a risky get for clubs in need of a starting center. He's averaging a career-low 14.7 points on .550/.313/.684 shooting splits, 10.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks a night.
Williams is on a fairly reasonable $12.4 million deal this year, and despite the 27-year-old's own checkered health history, the nature of his deal and his defensive upside make him much easier to move than Ayton and maybe even Grant. Other vets like former two-time All-Defensive wing Matisse Thybulle and even starting point guard Anfernee Simons could also be flipped, for the right price.
