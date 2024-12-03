Scoot Henderson Highlights Blazers’ Injury Report Ahead of Clippers Game
The Portland Trail Blazers will play their 22nd game of the 2024-25 season on Tuesday when they take on the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Blazers, who will be looking for their ninth win of the season, will also be without a few key players and could be without one of their top young players.
The Blazers have listed four players on their injury report, one of which is questionable is guard Scoot Henderson.
Henderson is listed as questionable due to a quadriceps injury. Henderson has missed his team's last two matchups while tending to a left quad contusion, but he has a chance to return in time for Tuesday's clash. Dalano Blanton would continue to see extended minutes as the backup point guard if Henderson remains sidelined.
Portland head coach Chauncey Billups said that guard Scoot Henderson could return this week on Monday but didn't specify if that would be on Tuesday or not.
Henderson underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed a contusion in his left quad that caused him to miss several games over the past two weeks.
Here's what Billups had to say on the matter
“He’s feeling pretty good,” Billups said. “He will probably need a couple of days.”
If that is the case, Henderson will likely miss Tuesday's game. If that's the case, his next chance to suit up will be on Friday against the Utah Jazz.
The Blazers will certainly be without three key players: Robert Williams III, Matisse Thybulle, and Donovan Clingan.
Williams is dealing with a concussion and is ruled out. Williams will be sidelined for a fourth straight game due to a concussion. His next chance to play will be against the Jazz. Jabari Walker will continue to serve as Portland's backup center behind Deandre Ayton due to the absence of Williams and Donovan Clingan.
Clingan suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain, and he'll hit the sidelines for an extended period. Clingan was playing well before the injury, averaging 7.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 3.1 blocks in 22.7 minutes per game across six consecutive starts.
Thybulle suffered a Grade 2 right ankle sprain while ramping up in an effort to return to the court and is expected to miss 3-6 weeks. He has yet to play this season and has now suffered a setback. The 27-year-old forward will likely remain sidelined until at least the beginning of 2025.
