Robert Williams Listed as Trade Target For Blazers West Rival

As the Portland Trail Blazers continue their rebuild and develop young talent like Scoot Henderson and Shaden Sharpe, the upcoming trade deadline presents an opportunity to reshape the roster for the future. One player who could be moved for the right price is Robert Williams III, the 27-year-old center who has shown tremendous promise as a game-changing defender.
Williams could be an intriguing trade target for teams like the Sacramento Kings, who are looking to bolster their frontcourt depth as they make a push for the playoffs. While Portland may not be actively looking to contend this season, trading Williams for future assets would align with the Blazers' long-term vision, allowing them to further invest in their young core while giving Williams a chance to play for a playoff contender.
Williams’ elite rim protection and rebounding make him a valuable asset for any team, but for Portland, moving him would open up opportunities for younger players and potentially secure draft picks that help with the rebuilding process. This season, he’s posting impressive per-36-minute averages of 6.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 blocks.
His elite shot-blocking ability and overall defensive presence would give the Kings a much-needed defensive anchor off the bench, behind Domantas Sabonis. In particular, his ability to protect the rim and switch onto smaller players would enhance Sacramento's defensive flexibility, especially in matchups against teams with high-scoring bigs or quick perimeter players.
Williams' style of play—focusing on rebounding, rim protection, and rolling to the basket—complements Sabonis' skill set perfectly. While Sabonis is more of a versatile, playmaking big, Williams offers a dynamic change of pace with his shot-blocking and physicality. His presence would improve Sacramento’s defense, especially in the paint, where the Kings have struggled at times.
Williams' high trade value stems from his elite defensive abilities, particularly his rim protection, which is an increasingly rare and valuable skill in today’s NBA. His rebounding and shot-blocking numbers are among the best in the league, and his age (27) aligns with the Kings’ window of contention.
The Kings may consider including a future second-round pick or multiple picks from the upcoming 2025 NBA draft to secure the deal. Sacramento’s front office will need to balance the need for immediate upgrades with future flexibility, but given the Kings’ win-now mentality, adding Williams would be a worthy investment.
For the Kings, Sabonis is having an explosive season, averaging 20.6 points and 14.1 rebounds. With the help of Willams, Sabonis’ game could see improvement as well.
