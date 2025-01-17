Blazers Have Reportedly Pushed Back on Trade Buzz Around Star Center
The Portland Trail Blazers are expected to be one of the more active teams ahead of the upcoming NBA trade deadline. With Portland having a few veteran pieces on their roster to work with, opposing teams see them as a potential needle-mover heading closer to the deadline.
The Trail Blazers have received interest in a few players but most notably in veteran center Robert Williams III. Williams III has been known for his energy on the floor and he could massively help a contending team with rebounding.
However, it seems that the Trail Blazers may not be as inclined to deal Williams III as initially expected. According to NBA insider Brett Siegel of Clutch Points, Portland has pushed back on some of the trade buzz that has surrounded the center.
"All of the trade inquiries that Portland has received for their big man have been met with a level of hesitance, as Williams was a player the Blazers specifically wanted when negotiating a Jrue Holiday trade with the Celtics in 2023."
If the Trail Blazers see Williams III as a player for the future, it will change a lot for this team around the trade deadline. With Portland drafting rookie center Donovan Clingan this year, he is expected to take over as the starting big man for this team.
But the Trail Blazers have an abundance of riches within the frontcourt so a decision will need to be made. Portland also has star center Deandre Ayton and he has gained some trade interest around the league as well.
However, it seems that Portland will likely be more inclined to deal Ayton during the offseason. This leaves their decision about Williams III as one of the prime choices for the team to make.
Williams III's career has been taken over by injuries, especially during his time with the Trail Blazers. He has played in a total of 19 games for the Trail Blazers since coming over in a trade last season.
But when healthy, he is among the best energy big men in the entire NBA. Portland has some tough choices to make leading into the deadline and whatever they decide could have big ramifications on how the remainder of the season turns out.
