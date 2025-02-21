Blazers Rookie Donovan Clingan Reacts to Earning Starting Role
The Portland Trail Blazers are facing a critical moment in their season, with hopes of securing a play-in tournament spot still alive despite sitting in 13th place.
With a playoff push still within reach, every game counts, and now, the Blazers will rely on rookie center Donovan Clingan to step up after Deandre Ayton was sidelined for at least a month due to a left calf strain.
This sudden change leaves the door wide open for Clingan to prove himself as the team’s starting center, and it could be a crucial opportunity for both the player and the Blazers.
Clingan, a 20-year-old rookie out of the University of Connecticut, has already shown glimpses of his potential.
Over 11 starts this season, he’s averaged 7.7 points and 10.2 rebounds per game while playing around 22 minutes a night.
Though coach Chauncey Billups initially had reservations about Clingan’s ability to handle extended minutes, his performance in recent games—particularly his stellar back-to-back performances against the Denver Nuggets—has been encouraging.
Clingan’s 21 points and seven rebounds in 21 minutes in the first game were impressive, but his 17 points and career-high 20 rebounds in 31 minutes in the second game cemented his growing confidence.
With Ayton out, Clingan is poised to take on a bigger role.
Billups, who has been impressed by Clingan’s conditioning and work ethic, believes the rookie is ready to handle the challenge, per Aaron Fentress of The Oregonian.
“I think this is going to be a really awesome stretch for him just to grow up and learn and play against starting centers,” Billups said. “But more importantly, for him to continue to man that glass. Be a beast on the glass. Protect our rim. And he’s doing a much better job of catching and finishing and also playmaking when he needs to.”
His ability to defend the rim, dominate the glass, and finish plays will be crucial to Portland’s success during this stretch.
“I’m definitely ready,” Clingan said. “I put a lot of work into getting my body and my conditioning right to the point where it’s at and I’m gonna keep on going to get better and better.”
As Clingan continues to develop, his chemistry with fellow young core players like Scoot Henderson, Shaedon Sharpe, and Anfernee Simons will also be a key factor in the Blazers’ ability to stay competitive.
While Clingan’s rise could help Portland in the short term, it also presents an opportunity for the Blazers to evaluate their future.
If the team fully embraces its young core, including Clingan, Henderson, Sharpe, and Simons, they could build a foundation for long-term success.
A strong showing from Clingan could solidify his place in the team’s future plans, offering the Blazers a potential anchor in the center position for years to come.
For Clingan, this is more than just a chance to start; it’s an opportunity to prove that he can be a pivotal piece of Portland’s rebuilding process.
With his hard work and determination, Clingan has the chance to show that he’s ready for the big stage and ready to help lead Portland’s young core into the future.
